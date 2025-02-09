AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
SCBAP chief calls on CJP, endorses appointments, transfers

Terence J Sigamony Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: The President of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) approved of the recent appointments by Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) and the transfers of judges to Islamabad High Court (IHC), particularly from Balochistan.

SCBAP chief Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta met with Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and Chief IHC Justice Amir Farooq separately. He was accompanied by Mir Attaullah Langove, the President of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association.

The statement issued by SCBAP office on Saturday, stated that both the meetings encapsulated discussions on a range of issues concerning the overall performance of the judiciary.

The president appreciated the role of CJP Yahya Afridi as the Chairman JCP. He viewed that the recent appointments made by the JCP are the need of the hour and that the entire legal fraternity in general, and the SCBAP in particular, approves the same.

SC CB recalls order of imposing fine on former CJP Khawaja

Mian Atta hailed Justice Yahya for the steps taken for the efficient functioning of the Court, which have effectively resulted in the reduction of longstanding pendency. He welcomed the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s visit to every nook and corner of the country to meet with representatives of numerous Bar Associations in order to address the genuine grievances of the legal fraternity at grass-root level. He maintained such steps are essential and aimed at the vibrant and efficient functioning of the entire judicial structure.

In a meeting with the Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, the SCBAP president praised the recent appointments and transfers of judges at the Islamabad High Court, particularly from Balochistan. He noted that this reflects the principles of federalism and enhances diversity within the judiciary. He expressed hope that these new judges would contribute to the timely and efficient administration of justice and alleviate the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens.

During both the meetings, the President SCBAP highlighted the importance of mutual respect between the Bar and the Bench and assured esteem respect and reverence for the Bench on behalf of the legal community. He, on behalf of the SCBAP as well as the entire legal fraternity, assured his full cooperation to the bench so as to ensure the upholding of rule of law, independence of the judiciary and adherence to the constitution.

Meanwhile, All-Pakistan Lawyers Action Committee endorsed Supreme Court four judges’ demand for postponement of JCP meeting, scheduled tomorrow (Monday).

Four judges of the Supreme Court namely, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib-Akhtar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, and Justice Athar Minallah, a day ago (Friday) wrote a letter to the CJP Yaha Afridi requesting him to postpone the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court till the challenge to the 26th Constitutional Amendment is decided one way or the other.

The Committee appreciated Supreme Court judges for remarkable courage and integrity by upholding the Constitution and resisting external pressures despite facing the wrath of the powers that be. “Their principled stance in the face of adversity embodies the true spirit of judicial independence,” it said.

The Committee also commended the Islamabad High Court judges, who have consistently supported the legal fraternity in our struggle to protect the rule of law and the sanctity of the judiciary. It said that their unwavering commitment to their judicial oath serves as an inspiration to the entire nation.

