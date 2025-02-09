AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Pakistan

Aurangzeb attends Aga Khan’s funeral in Lisbon

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, attended the funeral of the late Prince Karim al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, in Lisbon, Portugal.

During the meeting with Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V, the 50th Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, the minister conveyed condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, said Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement.

The minister lauded the services of the late Prince Karim Aga Khan in the field of philanthropy and development. He described the sad demise of Prince Karim Agha Khan as a monumental loss not only for his family, friends and followers but also for the underprivileged people of the world.

He also recalled the late Prince Karim Agha Khan’s special attachment to Pakistan and its people.

The government of Pakistan has declared 8 February 2025 as a day of national mourning on the occasion of the funeral of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

