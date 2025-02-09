KATI concerned at rising accidents being caused by dumpers

KARACHI: The President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, has expressed deep concern over the increasing number of fatal accidents caused by dumpers and other heavy vehicles in Karachi, particularly near Korangi Crossing.

He stated that the unchecked movement of heavy traffic in the city has become a persistent threat to citizens, yet the relevant authorities have failed to address the issue effectively.

Referring to a tragic accident near Korangi Crossing, in which three people lost their lives after being hit by a dumper Naqi stated that such incidents are not mere accidents but rather the result of gross negligence by the responsible authorities.

He urged Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, and Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon to take immediate notice of the situation and implement stringent measures to regulate the movement of heavy vehicles.

“We are witnessing these incidents almost every day, where dumpers, trucks, and other heavy vehicles recklessly take innocent lives. The government must designate specific timings and routes for heavy traffic to prevent such tragedies,” Naqi demanded.

Highlighting the alarming frequency of such accidents, he pointed out that 33 people have already lost their lives to heavy vehicles this year alone, yet the authorities remain silent spectators.

He criticized the traffic police and other relevant departments for their negligence, warning that if immediate measures are not taken, the number of such incidents will only rise.

Naqi emphasized that the Korangi Industrial Area is the backbone of Karachi’s economy, yet there are no effective safety measures in place on its roads.

“We have repeatedly called for ac comprehensive policy to regulate heavy traffic in Karachi, but our concerns continue to be ignored,” he said.

He warned that if the government and concerned institutions fail to address the issue promptly, the business community will be left with no choice but to protest. “We will continue to raise our voices at every level to ensure that this critical issue gets the attention it deserves, human lives are precious, and we cannot afford further loss of life and property due to negligence,” Naqi asserted.

