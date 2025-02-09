20th convocation of LUMHS Jamshoro held

HYDERABAD: The 20th Convocation of Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro was held on 08th February 2025.

While delivering the welcome address the Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that the graduation ceremony is the most significant and meaningful occasion in the University’s calendar. Today, 1033 undergraduates and 288 postgraduates will be awarded degrees and diplomas for their achievements. It means 1321 Liaquatians will soar a new flight for another journey.

Addressing the graduates, the Vice Chancellor further expressed that today is truly a momentous day in your lives, a day of celebration that you will look back on and remember always. Universities are unique institutions and places of transformation. Places where lives are changed. Places where knowledge is made and remade. Places where the future are invented. Universities are also places that are constantly being reshaped.

Today we celebrate one remarkable chapter in our university’s history, the 20th convocation. As you leave this convocation ceremony you will carry the good name of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences with you everywhere you go. Please always serve your community and the nation.

He further added that induction of your name today in the noble profession is not merely entry to a profession but it is a marvellous achievement for which you all had been dreaming since the years. I hope onward from now these batches of graduates and postgraduates will prove their worth with commitment and accepting future challenges. He said that Medical profession has been always commanding and demanding, commanding in a sense that this profession deals with human life and thus have an over edge on all other professions. You are the fellows who can upgrade the quality of life of people by utilizing your expertise with humble attitude and sympathetic behaviour. Your perfect attention can save a life and a little negligence may harm one thus every step taken by you must be perfect and above all gratifying for the patients, community, nation and country thus demanding.

A total number of 288 Postgraduates, 342 graduates of MBBS, 200 BDS graduates, 45 Doctor of Physical Therapy, 115 Pharmacy, 131 BS Nursing and 200 graduates of Allied Medical Sciences whereas 288 postgraduates were conferred with the Degrees.

Dr. Nudba Khowaja of MBBS (session 2018-2019) was declared as the Best Graduate, while Dr. Kashif Hussain and Dr. Ramesh Menghwar as the Best graduate of BDS session (2018-2019) and session (2019-2020) respectively.

