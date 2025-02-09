AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-09

20th convocation of LUMHS Jamshoro held

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am

HYDERABAD: The 20th Convocation of Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro was held on 08th February 2025.

While delivering the welcome address the Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that the graduation ceremony is the most significant and meaningful occasion in the University’s calendar. Today, 1033 undergraduates and 288 postgraduates will be awarded degrees and diplomas for their achievements. It means 1321 Liaquatians will soar a new flight for another journey.

Addressing the graduates, the Vice Chancellor further expressed that today is truly a momentous day in your lives, a day of celebration that you will look back on and remember always. Universities are unique institutions and places of transformation. Places where lives are changed. Places where knowledge is made and remade. Places where the future are invented. Universities are also places that are constantly being reshaped.

Today we celebrate one remarkable chapter in our university’s history, the 20th convocation. As you leave this convocation ceremony you will carry the good name of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences with you everywhere you go. Please always serve your community and the nation.

He further added that induction of your name today in the noble profession is not merely entry to a profession but it is a marvellous achievement for which you all had been dreaming since the years. I hope onward from now these batches of graduates and postgraduates will prove their worth with commitment and accepting future challenges. He said that Medical profession has been always commanding and demanding, commanding in a sense that this profession deals with human life and thus have an over edge on all other professions. You are the fellows who can upgrade the quality of life of people by utilizing your expertise with humble attitude and sympathetic behaviour. Your perfect attention can save a life and a little negligence may harm one thus every step taken by you must be perfect and above all gratifying for the patients, community, nation and country thus demanding.

A total number of 288 Postgraduates, 342 graduates of MBBS, 200 BDS graduates, 45 Doctor of Physical Therapy, 115 Pharmacy, 131 BS Nursing and 200 graduates of Allied Medical Sciences whereas 288 postgraduates were conferred with the Degrees.

Dr. Nudba Khowaja of MBBS (session 2018-2019) was declared as the Best Graduate, while Dr. Kashif Hussain and Dr. Ramesh Menghwar as the Best graduate of BDS session (2018-2019) and session (2019-2020) respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LUMHS

Comments

200 characters

20th convocation of LUMHS Jamshoro held

‘26th Amendment to stay until withdrawn by parliament’

Nepra facing multiple pleas against rise in Discos’ security deposit

H1 budget deficit 1.2pc of GDP

Salaried individuals: FTO tells FBR to scale back checks on telco-issued certificates

Housing finance project implementation on track: WB

PD set to clear ethanol-blending policy draft

Trade & investment: Jam engaged in strategic meetings with KSA leaders

‘FBR can’t take coercive measures without due process’

Book-building on 17-18th: Barkat Frisian’s IPO set to raise Rs1.23bn

SCBAP chief calls on CJP, endorses appointments, transfers

Read more stories