Japanese rubber futures decline

Japanese rubber futures decline

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures eased on Friday and posted a weekly loss as supply concerns from top producer Thailand were outweighed by a firmer yen and softened demanded amid a brewing China-US trade war.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for July delivery ended daytime trade 0.8 yen lower, or 0.21%, at 373.7 yen ($2.46) per kg, losing 5.25% this week. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery rose 320 yuan, or 1.86%, to 17,500 yuan ($2,401.11) per metric ton.

The most active February butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE rose 280 yuan, or 1.93%, to 14,780 yuan ($2,027.91) per metric ton. US President Donald Trump’s sweeping 10% tariffs on Chinese imports kicked in on Tuesday, prompting retaliatory tariffs from Beijing. The Chinese commerce ministry said the US tariffs were “vile” and exacerbated global trade tensions. Pernod Ricard and Carlsberg warned of fewer signs of improvement in consumer demand in 2025, adding to a gloomy outlook. China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday and were set to end the week higher, largely driven by gains in AI shares.

