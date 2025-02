KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 40.516 billion and the number of lots traded was 49,468.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 21.156 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 7.441 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.398 billion), Silver (PKR 2.254 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.654 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.445 billion), SP 500 (PKR 574.344 million), Copper (PKR 542.626 million), Natural Gas (PKR 424.945 million), DJ (PKR 363.162 million), Palladium (PKR 139.187 million), Brent (PKR 107.309 million)and Aluminum (PKR 14.598 million).

