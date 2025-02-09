AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-09

FAPUASA to join AGEGA in protest tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am

LAHORE: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA Pakistan) decided to join with All Govt Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) to participate in a massive protest against the anti-employee policies of the government which is going to be held in Islamabad on 10th February 2025.

The Central President of FAPUASA Pakistan, Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, expressed his determination to resist all possible measures against the anti-educational and anti-employee policies of the current government like the abolition of 25% tax rebate for teachers and researchers, changes in the criteria of the appointing vice-chancellors in Sindh, interference in universities autonomy, pension reduction and suspension of leave encashment. He said that teachers of universities across the country are going through a very rough patch and the government is continually trying to oppress them by imposing unjustified and heinous laws upon them. He said that the university teachers are engaged in the mental and intellectual cultivation of the new generations with limited salaries and resources, but after giving the most valuable years of their lives to the education sector now the government is depriving them of the basic rights like 25% tax rebate and benefits of their basic rights like pension, and leave encashment.

