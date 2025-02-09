Capital crime scene

EDITORIAL: Until recently, the image the federal capital projected was one of a tranquil, organised, and green city, but many might be surprised to learn about its increasing crime rate.

According to a report appearing in this newspaper the other day, over a period of just one week, people in Islamabad were deprived of valuables worth millions in 59 cases of property crimes, including 26 robberies, three dacoities and 27 street crimes ( cash and cell phone snatchings).

In the same week, 69 vehicles, including cars and motor cycles, were stolen or snatched at gunpoint in the jurisdiction of different police stations.

Islamabad also witnessed three murders during this time. Cases have been registered against unidentified robbers and carjackers in 27 police stations. Almost all of them remain at large.

These are pretty disturbing statistics, and challenge the general notion that Islamabad is a peaceful city, almost free from property-related crimes such as burglaries, dacoities, and theft of motor vehicles.

Our report based on data collected from different police stations, however, shows the criminal gangs have been most active in residential areas located on the outskirts of Islamabad, such as Shehzad Town, Noon Village, Industrial Area, Shams Colony, Sabzi Mandi, and Khanna Pul.

But other neighbourhoods are not safe, either. Multiple factors account for this alarming surge in the crime rate. High prices of essentials, poverty and joblessness have driven many otherwise regular people to take up criminal activities to make ends meet. Then, of course, there are the usual criminal elements.

The primary duty of the police is to protect life and property of citizens by maintaining vigilance in their respective areas of responsibility.

But over the last one year or so, they have been expending much of their time and energy quelling political protests rather than going after criminal elements robbing people of their valuables under threat of violence or even committing murders.

That though does not completely explain escalation in crime rates. Local residents seem to have a point when while complaining about inefficiency of police they question integrity of the law enforcers.

As a matter of fact, there have been several cases in the past of policemen colluding with robbers and other criminal elements for a share in the spoils.

The authorities concerned must pay attention to rising crime graph in nation’s capital city and come up with a well thought-out plan to reverse this dangerous trend.

