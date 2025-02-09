End of an era: Aga Khan IV (1936-2025)

EDITORIAL: The world mourns the passing of Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, for good reason; it marks the end of an era defined by profound spiritual leadership and unparalleled philanthropic endeavours.

As the 49th hereditary Imam of the Nizari Ismaili community, he guided approximately 12 million followers with wisdom and compassion. Beyond his spiritual duties, Aga Khan IV’s legacy is deeply etched in global development and humanitarian efforts, particularly through the establishment of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

Founded under his visionary leadership, the AKDN has become a beacon of hope and progress in over 30 countries. With more than 1,000 programmes and institutions, the network channels approximately $1 billion annually into non-profit development activities. Its initiatives span various sectors, including health, education, culture, and economic development, all aimed at improving the quality of life for marginalised communities.

In Pakistan, the impact of the AKDN is particularly noteworthy. The Aga Khan University, recognised as the nation’s top medical college, stands as a testament to his commitment to excellence in education and healthcare.

The network’s efforts have reached remote and rural areas, providing early childhood education to over 15,000 children, supporting infrastructure projects that benefit more than 400,000 households, and delivering health and nutrition services to over 1.1 million individuals. In regions where state resources often fall short, the AKDN has been instrumental in bridging gaps and uplifting communities.

Global leaders have expressed their condolences, underscoring the Aga Khan’s monumental contributions. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded him as a “man of vision, faith, and generosity,” highlighting his relentless efforts in poverty alleviation, healthcare, and gender equality. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described him as “a symbol of peace, tolerance, and compassion in our troubled world.” These accolades reflect the universal respect and admiration he garnered throughout his life.

Aga Khan IV’s approach to development was holistic, recognising that true progress encompasses both material and spiritual well-being. He believed that promoting development and charitable initiatives was a pathway to peace and a counter to extremism.

He always emphasised the importance of remaining above political fray while operating in complex socio-political environments. This neutrality allowed the AKDN to build trust with local leaders and communities, a feat that many western-based aid organisations have struggled to achieve.

His legacy is not just in the institutions he built but in the lives he touched. The AKDN’s work in fragile, remote, and post-conflict regions has provided a model for sustainable development, demonstrating that with vision and commitment, meaningful change is possible. As the world faces increasing challenges, the importance of such organisations cannot be overstated.

The succession of his son, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini, as the 50th Imam heralds a new chapter for the Ismaili community. The enduring legacy of Aga Khan IV will undoubtedly continue to inspire and guide future endeavours. His life’s work serves as a reminder of the profound impact that dedicated leadership and compassionate service can have on humanity.

In mourning his passing, we also celebrate a life dedicated to the betterment of others. Aga Khan IV’s contributions have left an indelible mark on the world, and his vision will continue to light the path for generations to come.

