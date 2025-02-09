Accidents due to non-implementation of axle load law

While we appreciate Sindh government’s concern for safety and awareness campaigns by the departments, we seek to highlight negligence on the road safety on the No.1 cause of road accidents, overloading.

Despite repeated assurances from the Sindh government, the failure to implement the axle load regime remains a glaring governance lapse. The lack of stringent action in Sindh raises serious concerns about the administration’s commitment to traffic management and regulatory enforcement.

The following immediate steps must be taken to address this crisis:

Strict Enforcement of Axle Load Limits: Implement and rigorously enforce the axle load regime without political, legal or commercial compromise. Accountability of traffic police: Hold officers accountable for negligence in enforcing traffic laws and taking action against violators. The staff needs to be vigilant of heavy dumpers and tankers in daytime. Crackdown on overloaded vehicles: Establish permanent checkpoints and deploy weight stations to prevent overloading of trucks and heavy vehicles. Upgradation of road safety measures: Improve road infrastructure, install CCTV cameras for monitoring, and launch awareness campaigns on traffic safety. Improved fitness regime: We felicitate the yesterday’s advert of T&MT Sindh for improved fitness regime, we look forward to its immediate implementation and impact.

The people of Sindh cannot afford to suffer further due to administrative inaction. FOAP urges the Chief Minister to take decisive and immediate action to implement the axle load regime in its true spirit and ensure the safety of road users. Continued negligence on this matter will not only deteriorate Sindh’s infrastructure but also further endanger the lives of its citizens.

FOAPput previously these facts and the notifications from the national authorities in our meeting with Mr. Engineer Agha Khalid Mujtaba, special secretary then deputed for the task, and in our various follow up letters there on through out 2024. FOAP delegates also met with DIG traffic and DIG Hyderabad, in this regard.

Zahoor Iqbal Awan,

Secretary General,

Fleet Operators Association of Pakistan

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025