Feb 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-02-09

PCB BoGs commends Naqvi for Gaddafi Stadium reconstruction

Muhammad Saleem Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am
PC: PCB
PC: PCB

LAHORE: The Board of Governors (BoGs) of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) has expressed gratitude to the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi over reconstruction of Gaddafi Stadium in a record period of 117 days.

The meeting which held in Lahore on Saturday; with Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, discussed agenda items and took important decisions.

The BoGs members congratulated Mohsin Naqvi and the entire PCB team on the completion of Gaddafi Stadium equipped with modern facilities. They

Said: “You have made the impossible possible and all the propaganda has died down.”

The board members noted that such a beautiful stadium has been built in a very short period of time only through hard work. “We ourselves are surprised and cannot believe that the stadium has been rebuilt,” they said.

Thanking the board members, Mohsin Naqvi said this was not his individual accomplishment but the credit went to the entire team. He said he was grateful to Allah Almighty that their sincere efforts have borne fruit. “I did not care about criticism and moved forward with the help of Allah Almighty,” he said, adding: “My entire team, especially the workers, turned the dream into a reality.”

The meeting was attended by Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer PSL Salman Naseer, Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza, Board of Governors members Zaheer Abbas, Anwar Ghani, Daniyal Gilani, Tariq Sarwar, Sajjad Ali Khokhar, Zafarullah and others.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in a tweet expressed happiness over the participation of three former board heads in the inauguration ceremony of Gaddafi Stadium.

In his message on X, Mohsin Naqvi said that it is an honour for us that former chairman Najam Sethi, Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf and Ramiz Raja participated in the inauguration ceremony. PCB Chairman said the participation of former chairmen in the inauguration ceremony has doubled the splendour of the ceremony. I am grateful to all the people for their full support, Mohsin Naqvi said.

