AMAN-25: Naval Chief visits foreign ships

Published 09 Feb, 2025

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited foreign ships of navies participating in 9th Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-25.

Upon his arrival onboard foreign visiting ships, the Naval Chief was warmly welcomed by Senior Officers/ Commanding Officers and was presented Guard of Honour by smartly dressed out contingents.

The Naval Chief visited Bangladesh Navy Ship BNS SOMUDRA JOY, China Navy Ship PLA (N) GAO YOUHU, Indonesia Navy Ship KRI BUNG TOMO, Iran Navy Ship IRIS JAMARAN, Japan Navy Ship JS MURASAME, Malaysia Navy Ship KD TERENGGANU, Sri Lanka Navy Ship SLNS VIJAYABAHU, UAE Navy Ship ABU DHABI CLASS SHIP and USA Navy Ship USS LEWIS B PULLER amongst the platforms participating in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-25. The Admiral interacted with Senior Officers/ Commanding Officers and was given briefings on board ships.

During interactions, the Admiral highlighted that Pakistan believes in collaborative efforts for maritime security and maintenance of good order at sea. With the same spirit, Pakistan Navy is persistently contributing into peace and stability in the region through its initiative like Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) and multinational exercise AMAN.

The AMAN Exercise demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to peace, reinforce regional maritime security and enhance interoperability between regional and extra regional navies.

The Naval Chief further expressed that cooperation and partnership generated through AMAN will grow in future and shall bring us closer to the mutual goal of peace and prosperity.

He appreciated their participation in AMAN Exercise to fulfill the common resolve of “Together for Peace”.

