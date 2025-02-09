Prices of essential kitchen items decline WoW

ISLAMABAD: The prices of the essential kitchen items have witnessed a further reduction during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed chicken prices went down from Rs15,500 to Rs15,200 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs405 against Rs415 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs650 against Rs670 per kg.

Eggs’ prices went up from Rs5,700 to Rs6,000 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs230-240 against Rs220-230 per dozen.

Sugar price in wholesale market went down from Rs7,300 to Rs7,100 per 50kg bag, while in retail it is being sold at Rs155 per kg.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050. Various types of fishes are available in the range of Rs500 to Rs900 per kg.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder is available at Rs700 per kg and normal quality red chilli powder at Rs700 per kg.

Wheat flour prices witnessed significant reduction as the best quality flour price went down from Rs1,300 to Rs1,200 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,240 against Rs1,340 per bag and normal quality wheat flour price went down from Rs1,280 to Rs1,180 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,220 against Rs1,320 per kg.

Pulses prices both in wholesale as well as in retail market went down as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs445 against Rs470 per kg, gram pulse from Rs350 to Rs330 per kg, whole gram pulse from Rs330 to Rs310 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs410-430 against Rs430-530 per kg, moong from Rs300 to Rs270 per kg, and masoor price from Rs300 to Rs280 per kg.

The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140.

Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati in wholesale market is available at Rs11,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs320 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-grade ghee/oil price went down from Rs6,500 to Rs6,300 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs450 against Rs480 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price went up from Rs2,790 to Rs2,850 per 5kg tin and cooking oil from Rs2,790 to Rs2,830 per 5-litre bottle.

Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers in wholesales market remained stable at Rs2,340 per carton while in retail 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs90 and Rs350 per litre.

Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs220 per kg while in some parts is still being sold at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg.

No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

The survey observed no changes in bathing soaps’ prices as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs150 per pack, family size Lux at Rs140, and detergent prices also remained stable as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power and others are available at Rs550 per kg pack.

The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

No changes were witnessed in the price of LPG as the officially LPG is available at Rs250 per kg while in the market LPG is being sold in the range of Rs310-350 per kg, which is Rs60-100 per kg higher than the OGRA’s set price of Rs250 per kg.

Prices of vegetables kept on witnessing a declining trend as potato prices is stable at Rs120-200 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-75 per kg; onion price went up from Rs180-280 to Rs220-330 per 5kg , which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-90 per kg and tomato price went down from Rs135-200 to Rs100-175 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-65 against Rs50-75 per kg.

Ginger price went down from Rs1,300 to Rs1,150 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-370 against Rs380-400 per kg, China garlic price went down from Rs2,700 to Rs2,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs570-580 against Rs600-650 per kg.

Capsicum price went down from Rs300 to Rs250 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs65-75 against Rs90-100 per kg, various varieties of pumpkins are available in the range of Rs150-200 against Rs180-250 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs55-70 against Rs60-90 per kg; various types of tinda prices went down from Rs180-200 to Rs150-170 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs55-65 against Rs60-70 per kg; eggplant price went up from Rs250 to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs80-90 against Rs70-80 per kg; cauliflower price went down to lowest level of past seven years as it is available at Rs60 per 5kg in wholesale market from Rs170 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs35-40 per kg against Rs55-60 per kg and cabbage price went down from Rs100 to Rs75 per 5kg also lowest level of past seven years, which in retail is being sold at Rs45-50 per kg.

Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs400 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs120-140 per kg, green chili price went down from Rs300-400 to Rs250-300 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-100 against Rs80-125, carrot price is stable at Rs150 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs50-60 per kg and cucumber price went up from Rs200 to Rs250 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs70-80.

Yam price went is stable at Rs750 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs170-180 per kg; turnip price went down from Rs60 to Rs50 per 5kg ( the lowest level in the past seven years) which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs35-40 per kg in violation of official set price of Rs16-22 per kg; peas price went up from Rs230 to Rs250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-90 per kg; radish price is stable at Rs50 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs25-30 per kg, spinach price went down from Rs80 to Rs50 per kg which in retail is being sold at Rs20-25 against Rs30-40 per bundle.

Fruit prices witnessed an increasing trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs110-350 against Rs100-320 per kg guava price went up from Rs130-190 to Rs150-200 per kg.

Bananas are available in the range of Rs80-220 against Rs70-200 per dozen; various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs150-350 against Rs80-300 per dozen.

Various varieties of grapes are being sold in the range of Rs325-350 against Rs280-320 per kg; pomegranates in the range of rs300-500 against Rs300-400 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consist of commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Assistant Commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public.

For instance, DC office has fixed onion price at Rs99-140 per kg (with a minimum profit margin of Rs15 per kg for retailers) while retailers are charging Rs120-160 per kg by making various excuses from some quantity was rotten to high transportation charges to high rents.

Similarly maximum retail price of tomatoes is Rs185 per kg while majority of retailers are selling tomatoes in the range of Rs200-250, DC fixed price of cucumber is Rs37-42 as in wholesales market it costs Rs120 kg per bag which consists of over 5kg, while majority of retailers are charging the consumers Rs80-100, which reflect more than 100 percent overcharging.

Consumers mentioned that in recent weeks the prices of banana, guava, tomatoes and okra like fruit and vegetables prices have witnessed a reduction in the wholesale market while the retailers are still overcharging.

People said that the retailers are always violating the official price list and sell all the items at higher rates. Consumers have blamed ineffective monitoring by commissioners, DCs, ACs, the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments, consumers for artificial price hike.

They said one vendor was selling bananas in the range of Rs100-250 per dozen and another at Rs100-200 per kg of same quality while the official price is Rs70-200 per kg; mutton on some shops was available at Rs2,000 per kg and same quality of mutton was being sold at Rs2,200 per kg at others; wheat flour was available at Rs1,240 per 15kg bag on one shop and another shopkeeper was selling the same quality of the commodity at Rs1,220. They urged the government to strictly enforce the official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators.

