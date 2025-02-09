Gold prices drop

KARACHI: Gold prices dropped from a historic high on Saturday, showing a fall in the global bullion value, traders said.

The yellow metal lost value by Rs1,046 and Rs897, declining from a record high to Rs299,000 per tola and Rs256,344 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

International market fell by $8, pulling down gold bullion rates from recent all-time height to $2,861 per ounce while silver was selling at $32 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also registered a drop by Rs48 and Rs42, scaling down to Rs3,330 per tola and Rs2,854 per 10 grams, separately, the association added.

Open market may price gold and silver at differently as compared to those fixed by the association.

