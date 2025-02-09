Sherry stresses importance of climate awareness

KARACHI: Veteran politician and climate advocate Sherry Rehman stressed the immediate need for national and provincial harmony to address the growing challenges posed by climate change.

Speaking at the 16th Karachi Literature Festival session on “Creating Resilience through Climate Change Education” Sherry Rehman highlighted the significance of understanding the climate crisis from both domestic and international perspectives.

Referring to the devastating floods that affected 33 million people and submerged one-third of the country, she called for innovative solutions with a special focus on engaging youth in these efforts.

“Climate change is accelerating rapidly, with rising temperatures posing unprecedented challenges,” she warned. “The flood crisis has impacted not just rural areas but urban centers, as well, leaving millions vulnerable and creating a dire need for strategic intervention.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025