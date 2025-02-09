AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Pakistan

Crackdown on traffic violators continues

Published 09 Feb, 2025

KARACHI: On the directives of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Road Safety Committee continued its crackdown on traffic violations.

As part of the operation against overloading, over-speeding, and substandard commercial vehicles, the committee inspected 33 vehicles, issued challans to 20, and took 4 into custody. A total fine of Rs. 101,400 was imposed on violators.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the committee is conducting surprise inspections across the province to curb traffic violations. He emphasised that traffic law violations pose a significant threat to human lives, and the Sindh government is taking strict action against offenders.

He further stated that overloading, over-speeding, and unfit vehicles will not be tolerated on the roads. All commercial vehicles must comply with safety regulations, and violators will face strict legal action.

Memon stated that operations will continue to regulate traffic, prevent accidents, and ensure strict enforcement of road safety laws.

