French envoy signals support during PAA HQ visit

KARACHI: French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey conducted a high-level visit to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) headquarters, signalling potential enhanced cooperation between the two nations in aviation infrastructure and technology.

During the visit, Ambassador Galey and Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky met with Director General PAA, Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed, to discuss Pakistan’s evolving aviation landscape and modernization initiatives. The French delegation received comprehensive briefings on PAA’s strategic direction following its recent separation from the Civil Aviation Authority.

Key focus areas of the discussions included the implementation of advanced e-gate systems and Required Navigation Performance Authorization Required (RNP AR) approaches at airports in Pakistan’s northern regions.

The briefing also covered plans for outsourcing operations at major airports to elevate service standards and the upcoming operationalization of the New Gwadar International Airport.

“France remains committed to supporting Pakistan’s aviation sector development,” Ambassador Galey stated, praising PAA’s modernization efforts.

AVM Zeeshan Saeed highlighted the potential for French aviation firms to participate in Pakistan’s airport infrastructure projects, emphasizing the importance of international partnerships.

The meeting concluded with a traditional exchange of souvenirs, underlining the strong diplomatic ties between Pakistan and France in the aviation sector.

