Sindh govt introduces ‘climate smart technology’

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has introduced advanced agricultural research “climate smart technology” in the province to address the impacts of climate change on the agricultural sector.

The inauguration was carried out by Sindh Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Baksh Mahar.

This technology includes the establishment of an MRL laboratory to prevent the spread of Panama disease, promote early cotton cultivation, and test pesticide residues in agricultural commodities.

The minister stated that Pakistan, which contributes minimally to global carbon emissions, is facing severe impacts of climate change. Agriculture, the backbone of the country’s economy, is being heavily affected by floods, droughts, glacial melting, and unpredictable rainfall.

In light of these challenges, the agricultural research institutions in Sindh have initiated the introduction of advanced “climate smart technology,” aiming to ensure food security by achieving higher yields with fewer resources.

Mahar further elaborated that this technology can save 25 to 30 percent of irrigation water for wheat and increase production by 10 to 15 percent.

The double-row planting method for wheat can reduce seed usage by 60 percent, while the cultivation of low-water crops like mustard can serve as a better alternative during droughts.

Other initiatives include tunnel farming of vegetables, trials of saffron in local soil, production of disease-free banana plants, early cotton cultivation, and the establishment of a modern MRL laboratory.

The goal of this technology is to minimise the effects of climate change and establish sustainable agricultural practices in Sindh. These advanced technologies will help address the challenges faced by agricultural production. If adopted on a large scale, these techniques can increase farmers’ incomes and improve agricultural exports.

The minister highlighted that these measures mark a significant milestone toward a brighter future for agriculture. Agricultural research institutions are committed to working with farmers to ensure the implementation of these techniques, enabling effective mitigation of climate change risks.

The event was attended by Secretary Agriculture Sohail Ahmed Qureshi, DG Research Doctor Mazhar Ali Kerio, DG Engineering Syed Nadim Shah, farmer leaders Syed Nadim Shah Jamot, Nabi Baksh Sethio, and others.

