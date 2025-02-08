AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Guardiola denies Man City’s January spending due to transfer embargo fears

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2025 11:59am

Manchester City’s January spending was not a precautionary measure for a future transfer embargo, manager Pep Guardiola said, adding the club would learn the verdict of a hearing into their alleged violations of Premier League regulations in “one month”.

Reigning Premier League champions City, who spent over $224 million in the January window to sign Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah, were charged with 115 violations of financial regulations in 2023.

An independent commission held a hearing from Sept. 16-Dec. 6 into the charges, which cover a period starting from 2009 and continuing into the 2022-23 season. City have always denied any wrongdoing.

If City are found guilty of some or all of the charges they could face penalties or huge fines, points deductions, transfers bans, being stripped of their titles or even be demoted from the Premier League.

Asked if City’s recent spending was done to mitigate the effects of a possible transfer ban, Guardiola told reporters on Friday: “I do not agree, but my words will not convince people that our attributes are (not) just being in a wealthy position.

Premier League says it may introduce semi-automated offside tech before season ends

“In the last five years, we are the last team in the top six for net-spend. Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, (Manchester) United, Arsenal, Tottenham, even from Liverpool,” the Spanish manager added.

“The reason why is we have sold a lot in the last seasons but, even with that, I know (what people say about) this club, it is always ‘just about the money’.

“Respect the other ones but in one month I think there will be a verdict and a sentence and after we will see my opinion of what happened so far. Still, at the end, every club can do whatever they want.”

City visit third-tier Leyton Orient in an FA Cup fourth round clash later on Saturday.

Premier League Pep Guardiola Manchester City

Comments

200 characters

Guardiola denies Man City’s January spending due to transfer embargo fears

Power Division misses key targets set by PM Shehbaz

Agri-tubewells in Balochistan: Stock of power sector receivables reaches Rs530bn

AlBaik confirms expansion into Pakistan, MoC says process in final stages

Security forces kill Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan

FBR urged to establish fully operational tax office in Gwadar

Newly-incorporated unlisted companies: SECP mandates book-entry shares

Trump revokes Biden’s security clearance, escalates foreign aid crackdown

GST return: KTBA voices concern over missing key annexures

Climate change: PM demands grants for developing nations

Award ceremony: PM honours top businessmen and taxpayers

Read more stories