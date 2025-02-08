GST return: KTBA voices concern over missing key annexures

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) Friday expressed serious concern over non-availability of key annexures (Annex “J” and Annex “H-I”) in sales tax return, causing problems for manufacturers, commercial importers, distributors and wholesalers in return filing for Tax Period “January 2025.”

On Friday, Ali A Rahim, President KTBA and Shams Mohiuddin Ansari Hon. General Secretary informed Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood that the said categories of taxpayers are facing serious hardship in filing of their sales tax returns in February 2025.

Tax authorities have been requested to immediately suspend SRO No. 55/2025 for two tax periods, ie, up to Tax Period “March 2025”.

Online Sales Tax return format: KTBA says concerned at recent changes

Recently, the Federal Board of Revenue has amended the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 through SRO No. 55(I)/2025 dated 24 January 2025, introducing significant changes in the filing of Sales Tax Returns.

Specifically, it mandates the filing of Annex “J” by all registered manufacturers and Annex “H-I” by all registered commercial importers, distributors, and wholesalers making supply of goods. These changes are expected to take effect immediately in the return for the Tax Period “January 2025”.

The FBR Chairman and FBR Member Inland Revenue Policy were further informed that the Karachi Tax Bar Association would like to express its grave concern that, as of today, the amend Annex “J” and Annex “H-I” have not yet been incorporated into the Sales Tax Return.

The non-availability of these annexures is a significant issue, and with the compliance deadline for filing of Sales Tax Return for the Tax Period of “January 2025” is fast approaching, it may lead to considerable hardship for taxpayers in filing their sales tax returns.

In light of this, the KTBA proposed that the implementation of SRO No. 55/2025 be suspended for two tax periods, ie, up to Tax Period “March 2025”, allowing the taxpayers sufficient time to understand and comply with the new requirements, KTBA added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025