AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-08

GST return: KTBA voices concern over missing key annexures

Sohail Sarfraz Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) Friday expressed serious concern over non-availability of key annexures (Annex “J” and Annex “H-I”) in sales tax return, causing problems for manufacturers, commercial importers, distributors and wholesalers in return filing for Tax Period “January 2025.”

On Friday, Ali A Rahim, President KTBA and Shams Mohiuddin Ansari Hon. General Secretary informed Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood that the said categories of taxpayers are facing serious hardship in filing of their sales tax returns in February 2025.

Tax authorities have been requested to immediately suspend SRO No. 55/2025 for two tax periods, ie, up to Tax Period “March 2025”.

Online Sales Tax return format: KTBA says concerned at recent changes

Recently, the Federal Board of Revenue has amended the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 through SRO No. 55(I)/2025 dated 24 January 2025, introducing significant changes in the filing of Sales Tax Returns.

Specifically, it mandates the filing of Annex “J” by all registered manufacturers and Annex “H-I” by all registered commercial importers, distributors, and wholesalers making supply of goods. These changes are expected to take effect immediately in the return for the Tax Period “January 2025”.

The FBR Chairman and FBR Member Inland Revenue Policy were further informed that the Karachi Tax Bar Association would like to express its grave concern that, as of today, the amend Annex “J” and Annex “H-I” have not yet been incorporated into the Sales Tax Return.

The non-availability of these annexures is a significant issue, and with the compliance deadline for filing of Sales Tax Return for the Tax Period of “January 2025” is fast approaching, it may lead to considerable hardship for taxpayers in filing their sales tax returns.

In light of this, the KTBA proposed that the implementation of SRO No. 55/2025 be suspended for two tax periods, ie, up to Tax Period “March 2025”, allowing the taxpayers sufficient time to understand and comply with the new requirements, KTBA added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR Sales Tax taxpayers GST Manufacturers KTBA importers sales tax returns wholesalers Karachi Tax Bar Association annexures

Comments

200 characters

GST return: KTBA voices concern over missing key annexures

PD misses key targets set by PM

Agri-tubewells in Balochistan: Stock of power sector receivables reaches Rs530bn

FBR urged to establish fully operational tax office in Gwadar

Newly-incorporated unlisted companies: SECP mandates book-entry shares

Climate change: PM demands grants for developing nations

Award ceremony: PM honours top businessmen and taxpayers

SECP says it doesn’t regulate real estate investment schemes

Third session of Pakistan-Hungary JCEC concludes

FBR: transfers & postings

Read more stories