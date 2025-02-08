Award ceremony: PM honours top businessmen and taxpayers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a ceremony with prominent industry leaders and top taxpayers, including Coca-Cola, to recognize their significant contributions to economic growth in the fiscal year 2023-24.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Large Taxpayer Offices have invited top corporate taxpayers of the country to the Prime Minister Secretariat to participate in the ceremony.

During the event, the Prime Minister assured the attendees that the government is committed to facilitating business operations while encouraging continued tax compliance.

He emphasized the notable improvements in the economy, highlighting a reduction in inflation from 40% to a range of 2-4%.

The Prime Minister also underscored the need for tax reductions to further stimulate growth.

Addressing the industry leaders, the Prime Minister called upon them to spearhead economic development and expressed his appreciation for their contributions.

Coca-Cola Pakistan, ranking second among the top taxpayers, has earned the government’s trust as a transparent business and a reliable partner in fostering the nation’s economic momentum.

