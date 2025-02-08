AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Sports Print 2025-02-08

Upgraded Gaddafi Stadium inaugurated: PM hopes Pakistan will win Champions Trophy

Muhammad Saleem Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: Inaugurating the renovated Gaddafi Stadium here on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the optimism that Pakistan will also lift the Champions Trophy.

He said the national cricket team will win the hearts of entire Pakistani nation by defeating India in the Champions Trophy.

He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, federal ministers and members of the assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister commended the Punjab Government, the DG FWO, the PCB and others associated with the renovation work for completing the project in a remarkable manner in 117 days.

Appreciating the performance of national cricket team in recent months, the Prime Minister expressed good wishes for the Team Pakistan.

It may be added that Pakistan is set to host the Champions Trophy after twenty-nine years. The opening match is scheduled on February 19.

Expressing his thoughts, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Shehbaz’s decision to appoint Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief had turned right.

Sadiq said, “I have played frequently at the Gaddafi Stadium. The cricket has been called as the game of by-chance.” He said, “We should boost the morale of the players, as winning or losing is part of the game.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan PCB Pakistan cricket team Gaddafi Stadium PM Shehbaz Sharif ICC Champions Trophy 2025

