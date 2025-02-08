Upgraded Gaddafi Stadium inaugurated: PM hopes Pakistan will win Champions Trophy

LAHORE: Inaugurating the renovated Gaddafi Stadium here on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the optimism that Pakistan will also lift the Champions Trophy.

He said the national cricket team will win the hearts of entire Pakistani nation by defeating India in the Champions Trophy.

He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, federal ministers and members of the assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister commended the Punjab Government, the DG FWO, the PCB and others associated with the renovation work for completing the project in a remarkable manner in 117 days.

Appreciating the performance of national cricket team in recent months, the Prime Minister expressed good wishes for the Team Pakistan.

It may be added that Pakistan is set to host the Champions Trophy after twenty-nine years. The opening match is scheduled on February 19.

Expressing his thoughts, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Shehbaz’s decision to appoint Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief had turned right.

Sadiq said, “I have played frequently at the Gaddafi Stadium. The cricket has been called as the game of by-chance.” He said, “We should boost the morale of the players, as winning or losing is part of the game.”

