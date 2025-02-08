Sindh govt forms Road Checking body

KARACHI: The Sindh government has constituted a Road Checking Committee to implement the rules of the road in the entire province.

The committee will take cognizance of the movement of commercial vehicles, including dumpers and water tankers.

The Road Checking Committee shall be headed by the Secretary of the Provincial Transport Authority. It shall, however, comprise the Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority Karachi, representatives of the Traffic Police, and three Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) from the Sindh government.

The committee shall check the necessary documents of the commercial vehicles like registration books, route permits, fitness certificates, and driving licenses. Committee will also check on the roads to prevent violations such as overloading, over-speeding, and other traffic offences. Sindh’s Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens on the roads is the Sindh government’s top priority.

He emphasized that no violations endangering human lives would be tolerated. “The purpose of these government measures is to effectively curb traffic violations and make roads safer,” he added.

