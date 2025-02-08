AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-08

16th Karachi Literature Festival begins: KLF promoting love, tolerance: Minister

NNI Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has said that Karachi Literature Festival has been promoting love, literary festival is a means of promoting tolerance and dissenting discourse.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration of the 16th Karachi Literature Festival as the chief guest on Friday. Diplomats from different countries, including writers, and people from different walks of life addressed the ceremony.

Speaking as the chief guest, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that the Karachi Literature Festival is increasing love, and this festival has the full support of the Sindh government.

He said that a beautiful gathering of knowledge and literature had been staged here on the city’s coast. Big names like Sachal Sarmast, and Shah Abdullah Latif Bhittai are the beauty of Sindh’s land.

Ghani said that through this festival the provincial government promoted local talent and it is an honor for him that renowned writers, poets and intellectuals were present at the event.

He said that such activities are necessary for evolving an academic environment because the literary festival is a means of promoting tolerance and dissenting discourse.

He said that Allah revealed the first word in the holy Quran, Iqra, which means to read. He said that the subcontinent is the land where personalities like Allama Iqbal, Quaid-e-Azam, Faiz Ahmed Faiz were born.

Saeed Ghani said that the Sindh government had been active in highlighting local talent. The Culture Department of the Sindh government is actively involved in promoting literary activities. The Culture Department is building libraries in the province.

Saeed Ghani added that the literary festival helps in international discussions and understanding each other’s positions.

