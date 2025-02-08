ICT imposes Section 144

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday imposed Section 144 in the city for two months to prohibit all kinds of gatherings, processions, rallies and demonstrations at any public place.

According to a notification issued by the ICT administration that certain segments of society are planning to organise unlawful assembly including majalis/processions within the jurisdiction of ICT.

Which can disrupt public and the tranquillity and in view the current law and order and security environment, it is necessary to control such types of illegal activities which present a threat to public peace, tranquillity and maintenance of law and order, it says.

It says that based on these reports, certain segments of public are planning to take out processions including religious/sectarian processions and to stage demonstrations in Islamabad Capital Territory which are likely. To pose a threat to public property, and may lead to a riot or an affray including sectarian riot within the revenue and territorial limits of district Islamabad.

It said sufficient grounds for proceeding under Section 144 Cr.PC 1898 exist and immediate prevention and speedy remedy is required and directions hereinafter appearing are necessary to protect public life and property.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025