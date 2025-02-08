Gilani calls for climate finance, tech transfer

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that despite contributing less than one per cent to global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan remains among the top 10 most vulnerable countries to climate change and this disproportionate impact calls for urgent global responsibility and equity in climate finance and technology transfer.

He expressed these view while addressing the concluding session of Breath Pakistan International Climate Change Conference in Islamabad on Friday.

He said that the conference has underscored that climate change is not just an environmental concern but a fundamental issue of economic security, social justice, and national sovereignty.

He observed that Pakistan stands at the frontline of the climate crisis. “We have endured devastating floods, prolonged droughts, glacial melting, and rising temperatures that threaten not just livelihoods but entire ecosystems”, he remarked.

The historic floods of 2022, which displaced millions and caused billions in economic losses, served as a stark reminder that climate change is no longer a distant threat— it is a lived reality for our people, he said.

He informed that significant steps have been taken for Climate Change and Green Energy Transition; thus, promoting renewable energy solutions, including solar, wind, and hydropower to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels.

The acting president further observed that water resource management is another pressing issue for addressing Pakistan’s water scarcity challenges through conservation policies and integrated water governance. He said that Climate Finance and Carbon Markets are also being explored through innovative financial mechanisms to support green infrastructure, green taxonomy and climate-smart agriculture.

He pledged to work closely with stakeholders including government agencies, private sector leaders, civil society, and international partners to drive policy coherence, transparency, and accountability in implementing climate initiatives.

He; however, cautioned that Pakistan cannot fight this battle alone. He said that the principles of climate justice demand that developed nations uphold their commitments under the Paris Agreement — from fulfilling the $100 billion annual climate finance pledge to ensuring fair access to technology for developing countries. He called upon the global community to translate pledges into concrete actions, ensuring that vulnerable nations like Pakistan receive the support they need to build a climate-resilient future.

He also called for empowering the youth and creating conducive environment for a Greener Future. He hoped that this conference will be a turning point where ideas turn into policies, policies turn into actions, and actions turn into a climate-resilient Pakistan.

