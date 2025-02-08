AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
Dy HC Bangladesh for promoting bilateral trade

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2025 07:26am

KARACHI: The Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi, Mahbubul Alam, expressed a strong desire to promote bilateral trade with Pakistan and urged the Pakistani business community to take advantage of the business opportunities available in Bangladesh.

He encouraged exploring joint ventures, import industrial raw materials, and export products by assessing the markets in Bangladesh.

The Deputy High Commissioner assured that the High Commission would provide all possible facilities to Pakistani traders. He made these remarks during a meeting with a trade delegation led by Salim Valimuhammad, Chairman of the Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA).

The delegation included PCDMA Vice Chairman Sharique Feroze, Chief Advisor Arif Balgamwala, Diplomatic Convener Sheraz Chughtai, former Chairman Mahmood Salam, and Ahmed Jahangir.

He invited PCDMA Chairman Salim Valimuhammad to visit Bangladesh with the trade delegation, emphasizing that to promote bilateral trade businessmen from both countries should establish contacts and explore new trade avenues by visiting each other’s countries.

In response to Salim Valimuhammad’s query regarding visas, the Deputy High Commissioner assured that visas would be issued to traders on the recommendation of the Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association. Furthermore, he stated that whenever the PCDMA trade delegation wishes to visit Bangladesh, the Deputy High Commission will provide all necessary support and organize business-to-business meetings with Bangladeshi traders.

PCDMA Chairman thanked the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh for inviting the PCDMA delegation and appreciated his sentiments regarding enhancing bilateral trade with Pakistan. He assured that the Pakistani business community would play a vital role in promoting bilateral trade.

Salim Valimuhammad discussed important issues related to trade with Bangladesh, particularly regarding visas, and emphasized the need for prompt visa issuance and the exchange of trade delegations.

He urged the Deputy High Commissioner to arrange for the PCDMA delegation to visit Bangladesh and introduce them to organizations such as the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce, the Dhaka Federation of Bangladesh, and other trade associations. This would enable businessmen from both countries to strengthen ties and boost bilateral trade, benefiting the economies of both countries.

Trade Bilateral trade Pakistan and Bangladesh PCDMA Dy HC Bangladesh

