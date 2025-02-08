PTI’s November 26 protest: ATC hears 86 bail pleas from PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) heard 86 bail applications on Friday from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in connection with 15 cases registered against them after PTI’s November 26 protest.

During the proceedings, the ATC judge, Tahir Sipra, extended the interim bails of PTI leaders including PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, as well as opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Alia Hamza, Ali Bukhari, Salman Akram Raja, Zartaj Gul, Sardar Abdul Qayum Niazi, Shoaib Shaheen, Sher Afzal Marwat, Taimur Khan Jhagra, Falak Naz and Sher Ali Arbab.

At the start of the hearing, the counsel for Bushra Bibi, Alia Hamza, and Zartaj Gul submitted applications seeking exemptions from appearing in court.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer informed the court that his client, currently in jail, was unable to attend but expressed her desire to participate in the investigation.

The lawyer requested to direct the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case to conduct the investigation from Bushra Bibi in jail.

The court accepted the request, granting Bushra Bibi’s interim bail until March 7 in three separate cases.

PTI’s lawyers, Sardar Masroof and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared before the court.

According to detail, the court extended the bail of PTI’s leaders in case number 1195, registered at Karachi Company police station till March 12; in case number 321, registered at Secretariat police station till 12 March; in case number 1769, registered at Khanna police station till March 17, and in case number 1033, the court also extended the interim till March 17.

Furthermore, in case number 417 registered at Margalla police station, the court extended the interim bail till March 20; in case number 1032 registered at Kohsar police station, the court extended the interim bail till March 21; in case number 974 registered at Ramna, in case number 933 registered at Tarnol, in case number 1222 registered at Aabpra police station, and in case 544 registered at Secretariat police station, the court extended the interim bail till March 24.

