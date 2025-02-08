Air Chief concludes Oman visit

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), has concluded a successful visit to the Sultanate of Oman, where he held high-level discussions with Omani civil and military leadership.

According to the military’s media wing, the visit, marked by full military honours, underscored the growing defence partnership between the two nations.

During his engagements, the Air Chief met with General Sultan Mohammed Al Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office of Oman; Air Vice Marshal Khamis Hammad Al Ghafri, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO); Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces; and Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Za’abi, Secretary-General of the Omani Ministry of Defence.

Discussions focused on deepening defence collaboration, particularly in aviation training and technological cooperation. The Air Chief reaffirmed PAF’s commitment to providing comprehensive training and support to RAFO, from basic to tactical-level training for its aircrew.

Omani leadership expressed keen interest in Pakistan’s National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) and emphasised the potential for enhanced industrial and technological cooperation. They also lauded Air Chief Marshal Sidhu’s leadership in strengthening PAF’s indigenous capabilities, which have significantly bolstered Pakistan’s defence readiness.

The two sides also explored avenues for expanding Air Force-to-Air Force cooperation, including joint and multilateral aerial exercises, exchange visits, and knowledge-sharing platforms.

The Omani leadership praised the participation of their contingent as observers in Exercise Indus Shield-2024 and commended PAF’s integration of advanced technologies in space, cyber, and electronic warfare domains.

