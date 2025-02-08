CM’s Complaint Cell

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif became voice of the people, as Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell resolved complaint of a citizen within 24 hours.

Inheritance issue of Kot Addu’s Zeeshan Afzal was pending for a year. He filed a complaint with the Chief Minister Complaint Cell in this regard, at which immediate action was taken, and Kot Addu’s Revenue Office was directed to resolve the issue at the earliest. Thus his inheritance issue got resolved within 24 hours.

Zeeshan Afzal, the complainant from Kot Addu paid rich tribute and expressed deep gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for this great help.

