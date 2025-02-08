Maryam pays tribute to security forces

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid rich tribute to security forces for killing 12 terrorists during operation in North Waziristan.
She also lauded the Lance Naik who was martyred in the operation.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 7
|
279.10
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 7
|
278.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 7
|
151.83
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 7
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 7
|
1.24
|
Euro to USD / Feb 7
|
1.04
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 6
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 6
|
6,083.57
|
Nasdaq / Feb 6
|
19,791.99
|
Dow Jones / Feb 6
|
44,747.63
|
India Sensex / Feb 7
|
77,690.12
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 7
|
38,787.02
|
Hang Seng / Feb 7
|
21,133.54
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 7
|
8,720.64
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 7
|
21,935.62
|
France CAC40 / Feb 7
|
8,010.74
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 6
|
18,285
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 6
|
256,087
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 7
|
71.16
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 7
|
2,864.56
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 7
|
66.40
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 8
|
257.13
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 8
|
267.95
|Stock
|Price
|
Imperial Limited / Feb 7
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
18.87
▲ 1.72 (10.03%)
|
Sakrand Sugar / Feb 7
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited(SKRS)
|
13.38
▲ 1.22 (10.03%)
|
Maqbool Tex. / Feb 7
Maqbool Textile Mills Limited(MQTM)
|
29.63
▲ 2.63 (9.74%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Feb 7
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
8.23
▲ 0.73 (9.73%)
|
B. F. Mod. / Feb 7
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
7.79
▲ 0.69 (9.72%)
|
Calcorp Ltd / Feb 7
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
34.10
▲ 2.96 (9.51%)
|
Pakistan Cables / Feb 7
Pakistan Cables Limited(PCAL)
|
188
▲ 15.87 (9.22%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Feb 7
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
34.88
▲ 2.87 (8.97%)
|
ZIL Limited / Feb 7
ZIL Limited(ZIL)
|
248
▲ 20 (8.77%)
|
Diamond Ind. / Feb 7
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
21.20
▲ 1.7 (8.72%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Feb 7
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
7.30
▼ -0.99 (-11.94%)
|
Silk Bank Ltd / Feb 7
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
1.07
▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 7
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
35.26
▼ -3.92 (-10.01%)
|
Intermarket Securities / Feb 7
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
48.63
▼ -5.4 (-9.99%)
|
National Silk / Feb 7
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
33.41
▼ -3.7 (-9.97%)
|
Ellcot Spinning / Feb 7
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited(ELSM)
|
92.01
▼ -9.99 (-9.79%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Feb 7
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
19.60
▼ -2.09 (-9.64%)
|
Reliance Weaving / Feb 7
Reliance Weaving Mills Limited(REWM)
|
131
▼ -13.74 (-9.49%)
|
Fateh Sports / Feb 7
Fateh Sports Wear Limited(FSWL)
|
86
▼ -9 (-9.47%)
|
Adam Sugar / Feb 7
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
47.19
▼ -4.8 (-9.23%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Silk Bank Ltd / Feb 7
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
119,523,297
▼ -0.12
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 7
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
80,384,932
▲ 0.01
|
Bank Makramah / Feb 7
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
64,937,708
▼ -0.07
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 7
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
18,737,304
▲ 0.03
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 7
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
17,199,644
▼ -0.33
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Feb 7
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
13,127,512
▲ 0.14
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 7
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
12,104,269
▼ -0.02
|
National Bank / Feb 7
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
10,980,621
▲ 2.07
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Feb 7
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
10,484,043
▼ -0.18
|
The Searle Co. / Feb 7
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
10,207,814
▼ -1.77
