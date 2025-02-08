Over 2m children vaccinated in Lahore

LAHORE: On the fourth day of special anti-polio campaign, the Lahore district administration achieved a milestone after vaccinating over 2 million children with polio drops in the provincial capital.

This was disclosed during a meeting chaired by Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza on Friday. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Uzma Kardar, and the Chief Officer of Health, Dr Zohaib Hassan Khan, the Assistant Commissioners, and field staff.

The meeting was further told that on the fourth day, the target was to administer polio drops to 438,124 children under the age of five. A total of 418,840 children were vaccinated, and 301,460 out of 333,122 households were accessed.

On this occasion, the DC said that in 46 refusal cases, 45 children were eventually vaccinated after their parents were persuaded. He emphasised that the polio campaign, now in its fifth day, continues with full force. “The drive to administer polio drops to children is ongoing in every household. Our effort is to ensure that no child remains without the polio vaccine,” he added.

