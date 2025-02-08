AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
Pakistan

Met Dept adopts 13 models to obtain multi-model ensembles

Hamid Waleed Published 08 Feb, 2025 07:44am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has adopted 13 recommended models to obtain multi-model ensembles for seasonal predictions to issue agro-climate outlook for the period of February-April 2025.

Below normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country during the next three months whereas, near to normal rainfall is expected in South Punjab and Sindh, it said.

As per prediction, normal to below normal rainfall is expected in most agricultural plains during February and March, while in April above normal rainfall is likely in most parts of the country. Further soil moisture stress is likely due to below normal precipitation during February and March.

Similarly, mean daily temperatures are likely to rise above normal in most agricultural plains of the country during the next three months. Judicious use of available water stock is recommended for most of the agricultural plains of the country due to expected below normal precipitation and above normal temperature in the following months.

The central Punjab is expected to receive considerable amount of rainfall and the mean temperature is projected to increase as per seasonal Pattern and the Potohar region is expected to receive significant precipitation.

The lower Sindh is likely to receive a little amount of rainfall and the upper Sindh is expected to receive less rainfall during February–April 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Agriculture climate change met office Rainfall Pakistan Meteorological Department agricultural plains agro climate outlook

