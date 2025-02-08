First national moot on cotton revival held in Multan

LAHORE: At the First National Conference on Cotton Revival held in Multan, jointly organized by the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) and Cotton Connect, agricultural experts, government representatives, and farmer organizations’ leaders reviewed various aspects of the continuous decline in cotton production.

During the conference, speakers emphasized the need for joint efforts to strengthen research and development (R&D) and revive cotton production based on modern scientific principles.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Sajid Mahmood, Head of the Technology Transfer Department at the Central Cotton Research Institute, Multan said that agricultural experts at the conference unanimously agreed that developing high-yielding and climate-smart cotton varieties is the need of the hour.

However, the lack of financial resources for R&D has become the biggest obstacle in this process.

Experts stressed that, given the declining cotton production and its negative impact on the national economy, stable funding for research institutions is essential to promote scientific advancements and ensure cotton revival.

Serious concerns were raised over the financial challenges faced by research institutions. Speakers highlighted that the financial crisis affecting PCCC—the country’s largest cotton research and development institution—needs urgent resolution.

The non-payment of billions of rupees in outstanding cotton cess by the textile industry has severely impacted the institution’s performance. As a result, the development of new seed varieties, the discovery of advanced strains, and research on pest and disease protection for cotton have all come to a standstill.

Sajid Mahmood noted that cotton revival is directly linked to R&D, but unfortunately, over the past decade, PCCC has been consistently neglected, leading to stagnation in research and development activities and a sharp decline in cotton production.

He pointed out that Pakistan, once the world’s fourth-largest cotton-producing country, has now fallen to the seventh position.

Experts at the conference urged the government and relevant authorities to formulate a long-term policy for cotton research and development and ensure the immediate payment of outstanding cotton cess by the textile industry. This, they argued, is crucial for stabilizing the cotton sector and addressing the challenges facing the agricultural economy.

The absence of textile industry representatives at the conference, despite its critical discussions on cotton revival, was seen as a missed opportunity for engagement. As the largest consumer of cotton, the textile industry’s lack of participation raised concerns among attendees, highlighting the need for greater collaboration among key stakeholders.

Experts called on the government and policymakers to take immediate action to support cotton research and development, resolve PCCC’s financial crisis, and implement urgent measures to protect Pakistan’s agricultural economy from further decline.

