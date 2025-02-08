AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
Sports Print 2025-02-08

Champions Trophy squad under review: Naqvi

Muhammad Saleem Published February 8, 2025 Updated February 8, 2025 07:30am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Friday that the selection committee is reviewing the squad for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

“The selection committee has the right to make changes in the Champions Trophy squad,” he said while talking to media on Friday.

He also addressed the inclusion of Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf in the squad for the Tri-Nation series and the upcoming Champions Trophy - to be hosted by Pakistan. “Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf were named in the squad with good intentions,” Naqvi said.

The PCB also arranged a luncheon for the labourers who worked day and night and got completed Gadaffi stadium renovation/ upgradation in just 117 days.

Meanwhile, captain and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan told media that changes in the squad are not a necessity.

“There have been no talks regarding changes being made to the squad,” Rizwan said, adding: “best team has been selected for the marquee tournament.”

Rizwan further said that players with good performances in recent matches have made it to the 15-member squad and “Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf are in good form.”

Rizwan also addressed the playing XI selection criteria, saying “It will be chosen according to conditions.” However, he remarked that “the lack of Saim Ayub is causing the team combination to be disturbed”.

A PCB spokesman said that Pakistan opener Saim Ayub is progressing well in his recovery from a right ankle fracture and will continue his rehabilitation in England. Following comprehensive MRI scans, X-rays, and medical assessments, Saim has been ruled out for 10 weeks from the date of injury (January 3). His availability for the New Zealand tour will be subject to clearing all fitness tests and medical requirements, the spokesman added.

Pakistan will tour New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs from March 16 to April 5, which will be followed by the HBL Pakistan Super League, which starts on April 8.

