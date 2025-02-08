AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-08

BYD partners with ‘Breathe Pakistan’

Recorder Report Published February 8, 2025 Updated February 8, 2025 07:57am

KARACHI: BYD has reaffirmed its dedication to environmental sustainability in Pakistan. As part of its global mission to reduce carbon emissions and promote clean mobility, BYD has partnered with “Breathe Pakistan” a major climate change initiative in the country.

BYD’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its goal to reduce the world’s temperature by 1 degree. The company is driving the transition to new energy vehicles, which are critical in reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality in Pakistan’s urban centers.

“At BYD, we are revolutionizing sustainable mobility. The shift to New Energy Vehicles is no longer a distant goal; it’s an urgent necessity to combat environmental challenges,” said Danish Khaliq, BYD Pakistan’s Vice President, Strategy and Sales.

“Our NEVs offer a more efficient solution for urban transportation, and partnering with Breathe Pakistan is a natural step in our mission to drive green transportation forward.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

climate change auto sector EVs new energy vehicles BYD BYD Pakistan NEVs Breathe Pakistan Danish Khaliq Sustainable transportation

