TDAP (AFD) holds B2B meetings of various firms with ministry

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (AFD) organised the B2B meetings of companies from potatoes, onions, rice, vegetables, dairy, sesame seeds with delegation from Ministry of Trade & Integration, Kazakhstan in coordination/ collaboration with TIC, Almaty, Kazakhstan on 6th & 7th February, 2025.

TDAP (AFD) held more than 25 meetings with major companies from F&V, Rice and other sectors where the delegation showed a great interest in sourcing potatoes, rice etc from Pakistan and connecting them to Kazakh buyers in upcoming days as well.

The delegation met with Pakistani sellers showcasing a wide range of agro products from F&V to rice etc in order to develop linkages in Kazakh market.

The Kazakh delegation and Embassy of Kazakhstan in Pakistan expressed gratitude to TDAP for arranging the sessions in a befitting manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025