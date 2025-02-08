AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-08

NICAT invites applications for tech incubation programme

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: National Incubation Centre for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT) has announced the opening of applications for its Cohort 5-Pakistan’s premier Hi-Tech incubation program.

This fully-funded, one-year incubation and acceleration program is tailored for startups with MVPs, prototypes, or ready-to-scale solutions, enabling them to innovate, grow, and thrive.

NICAT, Pakistan’s first-of-its-kind aerospace and deep-tech innovation hub, is a project funded by the Ministry of IT & Telecom through Ignite-National Technology Fund and implemented by a Netsol-led consortium that consists of NASTP, Air University, and PAC Kamra.

Since its inception in 2022, NICAT has achieved remarkable milestones: incubating 58 startups, facilitating over Rs 1.2 billion in committed investments, more than Rs 1.75 billion in startup revenue, and creating 2,500 jobs.

With unparalleled access to industry-leading consortium partners spanning the private, public, academic, and defense sector organizations, NICAT offers startups with a vibrant co-working space within the NASTP ecosystem, offering direct linkages to their design labs, testing facilities, and experts.

Startups benefit from a comprehensive growth framework, which includes funding opportunities, mentorship, regulatory guidance, market access, and global recognition through media exposure. With a vibrant network of startups, mentors, and investors, NICAT provides the perfect launch-pad for driving solutions that address critical challenges and shape a digitally empowered Pakistan.

Innovative startups working in diverse fields, including Aerospace, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Bio-Tech, Fin-Tech, Clean-Tech, Ed-tech, Logistics, Manufacturing, Gaming, Mixed Reality, Agriculture, and those contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are encouraged to apply for the program. With a strong commitment to diversity and inclusivity, NICAT takes pride in supporting women entrepreneurs and differently-abled individuals, creating equal opportunities for people from all walks of life.

Commenting on this announcement, Ayub Ghauri, President NICAT has said that out vision is to establish Pakistan’s premier hi-tech valley-a thriving ecosystem where startups, innovators, and change-makers can transform groundbreaking ideas into impactful solutions.

Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, CEO Ignite said that the mission is to transform Pakistan into a global hub for aerospace and deep-tech innovation and cohort 5 is an incredible opportunity for innovators to scale their solutions and contribute to a digitally empowered, future-ready nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NICAT Hi Tech incubation program

Comments

200 characters

NICAT invites applications for tech incubation programme

PD misses key targets set by PM

Agri-tubewells in Balochistan: Stock of power sector receivables reaches Rs530bn

FBR urged to establish fully operational tax office in Gwadar

Newly-incorporated unlisted companies: SECP mandates book-entry shares

GST return: KTBA voices concern over missing key annexures

Climate change: PM demands grants for developing nations

Award ceremony: PM honours top businessmen and taxpayers

SECP says it doesn’t regulate real estate investment schemes

Third session of Pakistan-Hungary JCEC concludes

FBR: transfers & postings

Read more stories