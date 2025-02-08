NICAT invites applications for tech incubation programme

KARACHI: National Incubation Centre for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT) has announced the opening of applications for its Cohort 5-Pakistan’s premier Hi-Tech incubation program.

This fully-funded, one-year incubation and acceleration program is tailored for startups with MVPs, prototypes, or ready-to-scale solutions, enabling them to innovate, grow, and thrive.

NICAT, Pakistan’s first-of-its-kind aerospace and deep-tech innovation hub, is a project funded by the Ministry of IT & Telecom through Ignite-National Technology Fund and implemented by a Netsol-led consortium that consists of NASTP, Air University, and PAC Kamra.

Since its inception in 2022, NICAT has achieved remarkable milestones: incubating 58 startups, facilitating over Rs 1.2 billion in committed investments, more than Rs 1.75 billion in startup revenue, and creating 2,500 jobs.

With unparalleled access to industry-leading consortium partners spanning the private, public, academic, and defense sector organizations, NICAT offers startups with a vibrant co-working space within the NASTP ecosystem, offering direct linkages to their design labs, testing facilities, and experts.

Startups benefit from a comprehensive growth framework, which includes funding opportunities, mentorship, regulatory guidance, market access, and global recognition through media exposure. With a vibrant network of startups, mentors, and investors, NICAT provides the perfect launch-pad for driving solutions that address critical challenges and shape a digitally empowered Pakistan.

Innovative startups working in diverse fields, including Aerospace, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Bio-Tech, Fin-Tech, Clean-Tech, Ed-tech, Logistics, Manufacturing, Gaming, Mixed Reality, Agriculture, and those contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are encouraged to apply for the program. With a strong commitment to diversity and inclusivity, NICAT takes pride in supporting women entrepreneurs and differently-abled individuals, creating equal opportunities for people from all walks of life.

Commenting on this announcement, Ayub Ghauri, President NICAT has said that out vision is to establish Pakistan’s premier hi-tech valley-a thriving ecosystem where startups, innovators, and change-makers can transform groundbreaking ideas into impactful solutions.

Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, CEO Ignite said that the mission is to transform Pakistan into a global hub for aerospace and deep-tech innovation and cohort 5 is an incredible opportunity for innovators to scale their solutions and contribute to a digitally empowered, future-ready nation.

