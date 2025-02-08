JI to stage protest before ECP office today

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter has announced a major protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh office as part of its nationwide “Black Day” on February 8 (today) to mark the first anniversary of general elections 2024.

JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar made the announcement during a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, reiterating his party’s Central Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman’s call to observe February 8 as a protest day against alleged electoral manipulation.

He claimed that Karachi’s mandate was “stolen” on February 8, 2024, through election rigging, allowing a “group of political opportunists” to assume power. He alleged that similar tactics were used in the local government elections of January 15, 2023, in which “JI had secured public support, but polling results were altered in Form 13 compared to Form 11”.

“Despite all the rigging and unethical manoeuvres, Murtaza Wahab secured only 173 votes against 193 of the PTI-JI coalition,” Monem claimed, adding that Wahab was still appointed as Karachi’s mayor.

He further alleged that in the 2024 general elections, the MQM failed to win a single polling station but was still awarded 15 National Assembly seats through Form 47, while the PPP secured seven seats.

