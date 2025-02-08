Gold rises to historic high

KARACHI: Gold broke the physiological barriers, setting a new all-time record on Friday, as the global market edged higher to a fresh high, traders said.

Sending shocks through the local market, gold finally hit the historic high price of Rs300,046 per tola and Rs257,241 per 10 grams, up by Rs1,346 and Rs1,154, respectively.

The world market drove again the gold bullion rates to a new height of $2,869 per ounce, up by $10 while silver was selling for $32 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also followed the uptrend, rising by Rs52 and Rs44 to Rs3,378 per tola and Rs2,896 per 10 grams, separately, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

