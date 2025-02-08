AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-02-08

Begging in Karachi

Zia Ul Islam Zuberi Published February 8, 2025 Updated February 8, 2025 07:18am

The growing menace of beggars at traffic lights was brought to the attention of courts the other day by a petition filed by one Sumaira Mohammadi and heard by a nine-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha and included Justices Salim Jessar, Omar Sial, Yousaf Ali Sayeed, Abdul Mobeen Lakho, Zulfikar Ali Sangi, Sana Akram Minhas, Khadim Hussain Soomro, and Arbab Ali Hakro.

The Sindh High Court’s constitutional bench it seemed agreed with the views of the petitioners and ordered the Karachi traffic police to take action against beggars at the city’s traffic signals.

Begging is big business in the metropolitan city of Karachi. According to a report, there are more than 130,000 beggars in Karachi and 300,000 beggars come from other cities every year before the holy month of Ramazan, which is just around the corner so we need to brace ourselves for the yearly assault.

Not only that these beggars descend on Karachi but they also fly out to neighboring countries for begging thus tarnishing our image abroad and creating difficulties for the ordinary Pakistani working abroad.

Yes these beggars have passports and go on valid visas under several pretexts helped by agents and others who are not doing a service to the country by helping these beggars and undermining our image abroad.

Even before the verdict of the constitutional bench the government had blocked the passports of several agents for their assistance in helping to send beggars abroad. The average income of a beggar is estimated to be Rs.850 per day.

While the courts have only ordered clearance of traffic roundabouts there are other centers of begging in the city. The one place that tops the list are the shopping centers in the city.

It is a great effort for anyone going to a shopping center to reach his or her desired shop through the number of beggars that rush towards every stopping car not with humility but with such aggression as if they are not asking for alms but some long overdue debt owed to them by the people coming to shop.

So what is the international scene as far as begging is concerned. It is not very pleasant and some countries are top of the list .These include Bangladesh, Nigeria, Brazil, India, Madagascar, South Sudan, Yemen, Ethiopia, Nigeria, etc.

Many of these countries have several things in common like civil war, political corruption, and lack of resources in an out of control population explosion. An interesting fact is that the richest beggar in the world lives in India.

He is Bharat Jain, dubbed the world’s richest beggar, and has amassed a fortune of 7.5 crore through begging in Mumbai. He earns 60,000-75,000 monthly, owns two apartments, and rents out shops. He has accumulated this wealth by begging for last 40 years on the streets of Mumbai.

Begging by those who are truly in need and forced to hit the streets just to keep themselves and their families avoid starvation is usually a small percentage compared to the number of professional beggars that in many cases are controlled by criminal gangs who receive the majority share of the day’s proceedings. It is these gangs that are in many cases involved in child snatching and kidnapping. This is the most heinous crime as what they are doing is taking away a well-settled child from a comfortable and safe environment and force him or her into beggary and live in inhuman conditions just so they could profit from the child.

In Karachi, there has been an increase in child-kidnapping cases with the latest are the two children gone missing from the Garden area.

It has been several days and the children are still missing. Who knows what trials and tribulations these children are undergoing and where will they end up.

It is heartening to note that the honorable courts have given importance to this petition regarding beggars on our round abouts.

This case requires serious perusal by the petitioner and also the law enforcement agencies as this can expose the beggar mafia and not only give us some peace when we stop at red lights but expose the crimes behind begging in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Zia Ul Islam Zuberi

The writer is a well-known columnist

SHC Sindh High Court crime professional beggars judges beggars Karachi Traffic Police constitutional bench Sumaira Mohammadi

Comments

200 characters

Begging in Karachi

PD misses key targets set by PM

Agri-tubewells in Balochistan: Stock of power sector receivables reaches Rs530bn

FBR urged to establish fully operational tax office in Gwadar

Newly-incorporated unlisted companies: SECP mandates book-entry shares

GST return: KTBA voices concern over missing key annexures

Climate change: PM demands grants for developing nations

Award ceremony: PM honours top businessmen and taxpayers

SECP says it doesn’t regulate real estate investment schemes

Third session of Pakistan-Hungary JCEC concludes

FBR: transfers & postings

Read more stories