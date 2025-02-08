EDITORIAL: With Sindh and Balochistan enacting legislation to bring agricultural incomes into the tax net on February 3, all provinces have now met IMF stipulations that required this vital sector of the economy to be taxed equitably, and hopefully lead towards increased revenue generation, broadening of the tax base and much-needed fiscal stability.

The law, effective from January 2025, aligns agricultural income tax rates with the federal personal and corporate tax regime. This means that annual agricultural incomes up to Rs600,000 will be exempt from tax, while a maximum tax rate of 45 percent will be imposed on incomes exceeding Rs5.6 million annually.

Moreover, a progressive super tax will apply to annual incomes of Rs150 million and above. Also of significance is the inclusion of corporate farming into the tax net.

It is pertinent to note that Punjab was the only province to pass legislation on taxing agricultural incomes within the deadline set by the IMF, i.e., by December 31, 2024.

Furthermore, its farm tax laws deemed agriculture to encompass activities related to both farming and livestock, unlike Sindh’s legislation, which restricts the definition of agriculture solely to farming.

It is worth observing that when Punjab enacted its agricultural income tax law, the federal government had objected to the inclusion of livestock in that piece of legislation, arguing that it fell under the federal jurisdiction.

It can be inferred, therefore, that Sindh quite conveniently excluded livestock from its legislation in response to the objection raised by the federal government.

The Centre’s stance that livestock comes under federal jurisdiction, however, raises a vital question. For years, the federal government had cited its inability to bring agriculture into the income tax framework, arguing that it was a provincial subject.

However, if according to the Centre, livestock had been a federal subject all along, what had prevented it from appropriately taxing this sector? It must be noted that livestock production encompasses a broad spectrum of activities, including milk production and its sale, meat processing and the trade of live animals.

These activities contribute significantly to the economy, making it crucial for the federal authorities, specifically the FBR, to clarify the status of livestock production and determine whether provinces – particularly Punjab, as it has included it in its agricultural income tax framework – should be responsible for taxing this sector.

When it comes to Punjab’s farm tax law, there is another important aspect that deserves mention. Unlike the laws passed in other provinces, Punjab’s legislation does not prescribe tax rates directly but instead delegates this authority to executive rule-making.

The ostensible reason for this approach may have been the challenge the provincial government would have faced in securing approval for the law had it included substantial tax rates.

However, leaving rate adjustments to executive rule-making without clear legislative guidelines raises concerns related to transparency and the risk of arbitrary decision-making, and the provincial authorities would do well to address these apprehensions.

Apart from much-needed clarity regarding the above issues, provincial governments are also bound to face challenges related to conducting accurate and complete digitisation of land records to ensure precise tax estimates and reduce tax evasion.

At the same time, strengthening the capabilities of revenue officials through enhanced training and resources will be essential to effectively manage large-scale tax collection efforts and improve overall system efficiency.

Given the country’s fragile fiscal position, the disproportionate tax burden on only a few segments of the economy, and a dismal tax-to-GDP ratio, it had long been imperative to bring a sector as vital as agriculture into the income tax framework to ensure more equitable and sustainable revenue generation.

One hopes that the steps taken by provincial governments in recent weeks will ultimately foster broader economic participation and strengthen the country’s fiscal stability going forward.

