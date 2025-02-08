NA panel proposes Rs154.59bn PSDP allocation for healthcare

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee of National Health Services and Regulations has proposed Rs154.59 billion budgetary allocation under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2025-26.

The Standing Committee of National Health Services and Regulations’ meeting held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani to discuss Health Ministry-related issues and transfer of District Health Office (DHO) projects to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

While under taking the budgetary proposals for PSDP related to the Health Ministry for the financial year 2025-2026, the committee members focused on reviewing key health care projects and proposals for the coming year, as well as addressing concerns raised by members regarding the performance of hospitals in Islamabad and the ongoing health initiatives across the country.

The committee was informed by the official about the developmental projects of the Health Ministry including 41 major projects, with a proposed portfolio size of Rs154.588 billion.

These development projects are aimed at enhancing health care infrastructure and addressing critical challenges faced by public hospitals in the capital, such as human resource shortages and the need for upgraded facilities.

The panel acknowledged the importance of these initiatives but expressed concerns about the effectiveness of past spending and the distribution of resources. The chairman committee emphasised that before expanding hospital infrastructure, it was crucial to prioritise manpower and ensure that sufficient staff was available to meet the growing demands of patients.

The committee also underscored the importance of strengthening Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and Community Health Centers (CHCs) in Islamabad and its peripheries to improve health care services in the rural and underserved areas. It was highlighted that many of the current health facilities were operating with limited human resources and lacked basic medical supplies.

The committee members also raised concerns about the transfer of DHO projects to the CDA, stating that the CDA had not delivered satisfactory results in the past. The committee recommended creating a new independent agency to oversee such projects.

The Ministry of Health was asked to explore alternative options, possibly by adopting models seen in other provinces, where dedicated construction units were responsible for overseeing health infrastructure development.

The committee expressed its commitment to holding regular meetings on PSDP to review and finalise the proposals and allocations for the health sector, ensuring that funding is directed to projects that will have the most impact on improving health care services in Pakistan.

The next committee meeting will further review ongoing projects and discuss new initiatives including neonatal care, hepatitis and diabetes treatment programmes and explore other innovative healthcare solutions.

