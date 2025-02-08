French envoy visits PPA HQs

ISLAMABAD: French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey along with Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky visited the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) headquarters, Friday.

They were received by Director General PAA Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed and senior officials.

During the visit, Ambassador Galey was briefed on the PAA’s evolving role following its separation from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), its strategic vision, and key modernisation initiatives.

Discussions focused on the implementation of e-gates, the introduction of Required Navigation Performance with Authorization Required (RNP AR) approaches at northern airports, and plans to outsource operations at major airports to improve service standards.

The operationalisation of the New Gwadar International Airport was also highlighted as a milestone in Pakistan’s aviation development.

Commending PAA’s modernisation efforts, Ambassador Galey reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s aviation sector.

DG PAA AVM Zeeshan Saeed underscored the importance of international collaborations and explored potential partnerships with French firms in advancing Pakistan’s airport infrastructure.

The visit concluded with the exchange of souvenirs, symbolising the strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and France in the aviation sector.

