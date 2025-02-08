AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-08

Pakistani prisoners repatriated from India

Naveed Siddiqui Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Five Pakistani prisoners—Khadim Hussain, Muhammad Masrur, NandLal, Syed Jafar Hussain Zaidi, and Muhammad Amjad—were repatriated to Pakistan from India, who crossed over via Wagah-Attari border on Friday.

The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi announced on social media handle that the repatriation was facilitated through diplomatic channels between Islamabad and New Delhi as part of ongoing efforts to secure the release of Pakistani nationals detained in India. These Pakistani nationals were languishing in different Indian jails since long despite completing their terms.

The Pakistani High Commission in India coordinated with Indian authorities to ensure the safe return of the prisoners. Upon their arrival in Pakistan, they underwent necessary immigration and health procedures before being handed over to relevant authorities for further assistance and reintegration with family members, diplomatic sources said.

According to official sources, these individuals had completed their sentences and were awaiting repatriation. Both Pakistan and India had committed to address humanitarian issues, particularly concerning prisoners who have completed their jail terms.

The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has been actively pursuing the cases of Pakistani prisoners held in Indian jails. In a statement, the Mission reaffirmed its commitment to working towards the release and repatriation of all Pakistani detainees in India.

Diplomatic efforts are underway to facilitate the early return of other Pakistani nationals who have completed their sentences but remain in custody due to bureaucratic delays. Sources said that this move is being welcomed as a positive and good well gesture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistani prisoners Pakistani High Commission Wagah Attari border

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani prisoners repatriated from India

PD misses key targets set by PM

Agri-tubewells in Balochistan: Stock of power sector receivables reaches Rs530bn

FBR urged to establish fully operational tax office in Gwadar

Newly-incorporated unlisted companies: SECP mandates book-entry shares

GST return: KTBA voices concern over missing key annexures

Climate change: PM demands grants for developing nations

Award ceremony: PM honours top businessmen and taxpayers

SECP says it doesn’t regulate real estate investment schemes

Third session of Pakistan-Hungary JCEC concludes

FBR: transfers & postings

Read more stories