Pakistani prisoners repatriated from India

ISLAMABAD: Five Pakistani prisoners—Khadim Hussain, Muhammad Masrur, NandLal, Syed Jafar Hussain Zaidi, and Muhammad Amjad—were repatriated to Pakistan from India, who crossed over via Wagah-Attari border on Friday.

The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi announced on social media handle that the repatriation was facilitated through diplomatic channels between Islamabad and New Delhi as part of ongoing efforts to secure the release of Pakistani nationals detained in India. These Pakistani nationals were languishing in different Indian jails since long despite completing their terms.

The Pakistani High Commission in India coordinated with Indian authorities to ensure the safe return of the prisoners. Upon their arrival in Pakistan, they underwent necessary immigration and health procedures before being handed over to relevant authorities for further assistance and reintegration with family members, diplomatic sources said.

According to official sources, these individuals had completed their sentences and were awaiting repatriation. Both Pakistan and India had committed to address humanitarian issues, particularly concerning prisoners who have completed their jail terms.

The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has been actively pursuing the cases of Pakistani prisoners held in Indian jails. In a statement, the Mission reaffirmed its commitment to working towards the release and repatriation of all Pakistani detainees in India.

Diplomatic efforts are underway to facilitate the early return of other Pakistani nationals who have completed their sentences but remain in custody due to bureaucratic delays. Sources said that this move is being welcomed as a positive and good well gesture.

