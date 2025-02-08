9th Multinational Exercise Aman 2025 Together For Peace: Message from Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M) T BT, Chief of the Naval Staff

It is a distinct honour and pleasure to welcome the participants of AMAN 25 from around the world. It is reassuring to witness progressive expansion of AMAN initiative since its inception in 2007.

Today, Exercise AMAN has become a regular biennial feature involving regional and extra-regional navies in a bid to create a secure and conducive maritime environment.

Today’s maritime landscape presents a myriad of challenges, including terrorism, piracy, drugs & human trafficking - issues that transcend borders and require a unified response. Hence, closer cooperation among navies is vital for building resilient and reliable frameworks against the evolving threats.

Pakistan Navy, being a key stakeholder in the Arabian Sea, has undertaken multiple initiatives to shore up regional maritime security. Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) is one such undertaking by Pakistan Navy, to live up to its international obligations as well as safeguard its own national interests in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Encouraged by the trust reposed by international community in our efforts to promote peace and order at sea, Pakistan Navy has decided to institute AMAN Dialogue’ as an adjunct to Exercise AMAN. This will enable Chiefs of Navies/ Coast Guards/ Defence Forces and renowned academia to share perspectives and adopt innovative solutions to the emerging maritime challenges.

It is a matter of pride to see Flags and Ensigns of Nations representing all major regions of the world, fluttering together as an embodiment of Exercise motto, ‘Together for Peace’.

I am certain that camaraderie generated herein will continue to grow and bring us even closer to the cherished goal of realizing regional peace and shared prosperity.

I thank all the participants who have travelled long distances for AMAN 25, in pursuit of peace, harmony and maritime stability in our region.

May you have ‘fair winds and following seas’

