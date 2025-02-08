AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
Supplements Print 2025-02-08

9th Multinational Exercise Aman 2025 Together For Peace: Message from Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza NI(M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

I extend my warm and sincere welcome to participants from friendly nations who have arrived in Pakistan for AMAN 25. I acknowledge the efforts of Pakistan Navy in organizing the 9th edition of ‘AMAN’ series of exercises and the maiden ‘AMAN Dialogue’.

Armed Forces of Pakistan are engaged in maintaining and coalescing efforts to improve security and stability in our region.

The global maritime environment remains fraught with evolving security challenges. Formulating strategies to secure sea routes, ensure stability and preserve a lawful maritime order is indeed an onerous and demanding task.

I am convinced that curbing the multifarious maritime security challenges requires collaborative approach at the international as well as regional level.

Pakistan Navy is conscious of the emerging challenges at sea and remains engaged with the global community for preserving peace and maritime order. Exercise AMAN and AMAN Dialogue are an endeavour to demonstrate our national efforts towards this noble cause.

Pakistan would continue to promote regional cooperation, enhance interoperability between participating naval forces and manifest a collective response against organised crimes in the maritime domain.

I am sure AMAN 25 will provide an excellent forum to synergize efforts of participating nations in building mutual understanding and interoperability. I wish Pakistan Navy and all the participating navies success in realizing the objectives of the Exercise, in line with its motto, ‘Together for Peace’.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

pakistan navy Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza Armed Forces of Pakistan AMAN 2025

