9th Multinational Exercise Aman 2025 Together For Peace: Message from Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Defence Minister of Pakistan

It is gratifying to know that Pakistan Navy is holding AMAN 25 with the objective of reinforcing peace and stability in our region.

AMAN series of exercises are aimed at blending navies at different levels of technological prowess to work towards a safer and more secure maritime arena.

It is a vivid example of contemporary maritime order which premises on consolidating the ‘collaborative maritime security’ construct.

While the road to regional and global economic prosperity is linked through the maritime highways of Indian Ocean, a multitude of challenges afflicts the region. This makes mutual cooperation between navies all the more important to counter these challenges.

Pakistan Navy has consistently pursued the policy of enhanced cooperation and Exercise AMAN is an effort in bringing peace-loving nations on a common platform to pursue unimpaired and robust maritime security.

Since its inception in 2007, each Exercise AMAN has steadily brought together more and more nations from around the world under the emblem of ‘Together for Peace’.

This underscores the trust and confidence reposed by international community on Pakistan’s efforts and its contributions towards advancing collaborative maritime security. The launch of AMAN Dialogue this year will give an impetus to these efforts in addressing evolving challenges at sea.

I thank all the participating navies for their representation with assets, specialist teams and observers. I have no doubt that the interactions during AMAN 25 will strengthen our resolve in ensuring safe, secure and stable maritime order in the region.

