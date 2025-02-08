9th Multinational Exercise Aman 2025 Together For Peace: Message from Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan

I extend my heartfelt felicitations to all the participants who have travelled across the globe to participate in the multinational AMAN 25.

I commend Pakistan Navy for organizing AMAN series of exercises and AMAN Dialogue. By successfully bringing together the navies of the East and the West on a common platform, this endeavour will be a milestone event in maritime domain.

Seas are vital for global trade and connectivity. No doubt, the maritime domain presents numerous opportunities but also poses unique challenges. The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in particular, faces multifaceted challenges like maritime terrorism, drugs, human trafficking and piracy.

To counter these threats and challenges, enhanced cooperation between international navies is the need of the hour. Pakistan, being a major stakeholder and proponent of collaborative maritime security in the IOR, is fully conscious of its responsibilities and plays an active role in ensuring peace and order at sea.

I welcome all participants who have joined us for AMAN 25 and AMAN Dialogue. This participation will support us in our endeavours in advancing peace, forging regional connectivity and combating maritime challenges in a more effective and coordinated manner.

