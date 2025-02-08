AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Supplements Print 2025-02-08

9th Multinational Exercise Aman 2025 Together For Peace: Message from Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan

Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

I would like to appreciate and thank the participants of the AMAN 25. I also extend my congratulations to Pakistan Navy for organising this mega event, where nations from around the globe have joined hands with Pakistan to promote peace and order at sea.

Oceans are the lifeline of global trade and connectivity. However, the maritime domain presents its own set of challenges, including maritime terrorism, piracy, human smuggling and the trafficking of arms and drugs.

It is imperative to establish strong collaborative relationships among navies to ensure that the oceans remain safe and secure for uninterrupted global maritime activities. The ‘Exercise ‘AMAN’ and the AMAN Dialogue’ provide a unique platform for the participating countries to integrate and cooperate effectively to address existing and emerging challenges in the maritime domain.

It is pleasing to note the active participation of regional and extra-regional navies in AMAN 25. Pakistan remains committed to consolidating its position in the regional maritime realm, promoting greater participation and reinforcing collaborative maritime security to pursue peace and stability in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

pakistan navy global trade Human smuggling AMAN 2025

