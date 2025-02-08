9th Multinational Exercise Aman 2025 Together For Peace: Message from Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan

I would like to appreciate and thank the participants of the AMAN 25. I also extend my congratulations to Pakistan Navy for organising this mega event, where nations from around the globe have joined hands with Pakistan to promote peace and order at sea.

Oceans are the lifeline of global trade and connectivity. However, the maritime domain presents its own set of challenges, including maritime terrorism, piracy, human smuggling and the trafficking of arms and drugs.

It is imperative to establish strong collaborative relationships among navies to ensure that the oceans remain safe and secure for uninterrupted global maritime activities. The ‘Exercise ‘AMAN’ and the AMAN Dialogue’ provide a unique platform for the participating countries to integrate and cooperate effectively to address existing and emerging challenges in the maritime domain.

It is pleasing to note the active participation of regional and extra-regional navies in AMAN 25. Pakistan remains committed to consolidating its position in the regional maritime realm, promoting greater participation and reinforcing collaborative maritime security to pursue peace and stability in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025